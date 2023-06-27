Mark Ballas is going to be a dad!
The former " Dancing with the Stars" pro shared a joint Instagram video with his wife BC Jean on Monday, sharing what they've been up to recently -- and it ended with news that they've "been making a tiny human."
While they didn't reveal the sex of the baby or a due date, the video does end on a note that their little one is "coming soon." Toward the end of the video, the couple are seen in a mirror, with Jean showing off her pregnancy.
As for what else they've been doing, the video shows that the couple has been making lot of music, celebrating birthdays, going to Disneyland, turning off their phones, spending time on the beach, enjoying boba tea and taking car rides with their dog, who they called their "best mate."
Ballas and Jean, who co-wrote Beyoncé's hit song "If I Were a Boy," were married in November 2016. Together, they make music as the duo Alexander Jean.
- 1
- 2
- 3November 22, 2022
The baby news comes just months after Ballas announced he was leaving "Dancing with the Stars" after 20 years of competing on the show.
Ballas made his debut on "Dancing with the Stars" in season 5, which aired in 2007. In addition to winning alongside Charli D'Amelio last year on season 31, he previously won the Mirrorball Trophy with Kristi Yamaguchi on season 6 and with Shawn Johnson on season 8.