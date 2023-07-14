"Dancing with the Stars" pro Gleb Savchenko says he is "grateful and thrilled" to begin his acting career.
Savchenko will star in the upcoming film "Swing Into Romance" alongside Danica McKellar and David Haydn-Jones.
The dancer shared an Instagram post Friday featuring photos from filming for the upcoming movie and detailed his experience working on the project.
"Excited to announce my first role in a movie and can't wait to bring this character to life of Alex Ivanov," he wrote. "Working hard, pushing boundaries, and embracing every moment."
He then expressed his appreciation for McKellar, who previously competed on "Dancing with the Stars."
"Huge shoutout to the incredible @danicamckellar for believing in me and guiding me through this incredible experience and also being an amazing dance partner," he wrote. "It's all about teamwork! Feeling blessed and ready to shine on the big screen! 🌟"
A synopsis for the film reads, "When former dancer Christine Sims (McKellar) temporarily returns to her hometown in time for the town's Fall Festival, she discovers her family’s General Store is in trouble. In her efforts to save the business, Christine will need to dust off those dancing shoes one more time, face her ex-fiancé, and maybe even find love."
McKeller shared a post at the time her co-stars were revealed, in which she touched on her experience working with Savchenko.
"It was SUCH a joy to relive the thrill of my time on 'Dancing with the Stars' with the incredible Gleb Savchenko," she wrote.
"The really cool and unique part was that we were mentors to each other: Not only did he mentor me in dance, but this was first acting role, so I had the great pleasure to mentor him in acting!" she continued.
"We would alternate between dance rehearsals and acting rehearsals over the weekends," she added. "He was like a sponge with everything I taught him and did a terrific job playing my ex-fiancé and ex-dance partner - you'd never know it was his first acting job."
McKeller also noted that she was "so impressed at how much dance" her other co-star, Haydn-Jones, learned while filming.
The film arrives this September.