Elliot Page appears to be sharing a personal update this Pride Month.
The actor posted a sweet selfie with “Overcompensating” actress Julia Shiplett on Instagram Saturday.
In the photo, Page beams with a wide smile as he leans his head on Shiplett’s shoulder, with the two standing on a rainbow-painted road.
Page sparked romance rumors with the caption, which included a rainbow emoji and a double-heart emoji, seemingly hinting at a budding relationship.
ABC News has reached out to representatives for Page and Shiplett for comment but did not hear back immediately.
Page, who came out as transgender in December 2020, has been candid about his past relationships. In his memoir "Pageboy," he reflected on past romances with co-stars and friends, including Kate Mara and Olivia Thirlby.
He was previously married to Emma Portner from 2018 to 2021. In a joint statement shared with ABC News in January 2021, the former couple announced their separation.
"After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer," the statement read at the time. "We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends."
Since transitioning, Page has embraced a renewed perspective on life.
In 2023, he opened up during ABC’s "The Freedom to Exist – A Soul of a Nation Presentation," saying, "I'm feeling that joy every day. I really am.”
Page also added at the time that living as his authentic self has transformed his life.
"What it has allowed me is what feels like truly being alive for the first time," he shared.