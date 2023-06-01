Elliot Page is opening up about how his experience since coming out as trans has helped him feel "truly alive for the first time."
"I'm feeling that joy every day. I really am," the 36-year-old actor says in the trailer for "The Freedom to Exist – A Soul of a Nation Presentation," airing June 6 on ABC.
Page, who came out as trans in December 2020, said in the clip that giving himself permission to live his authentic self has changed everything.
"What it has allowed me is what feels like truly being alive for the first time," he said.
🏳️🌈 Happy Pride! 🏳️🌈— Soul of a Nation (@SoulofaNation) June 1, 2023
Don’t miss “The Freedom to Exist,” featuring @TheElliotPage, @sashacolby @angelicaross, @chasestrangio, @nicoleamaines, @laith_ashley, @RaquelWillis_ and more!
Catch it next Tuesday at 10pm eastern on ABC, and streaming on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/qlX5cgxejJ
The ABC special features an exclusive network interview with Page, coinciding with the release of the "Umbrella Academy" star's memoir, "Pageboy."
Page has described "Pageboy," the cover of which features him in a white tank top and jeans, as being about his journey as a trans person and something to help other trans people on their individual journeys.
Also seen in the trailer are influential figures throughout the LGBTQ+ community -- including Page -- reflecting on what Pride Month means to them and them revealing their hopes for the future.
"I want people to be able to step in their full selves and to get to exist and live our lives with joy and to feel safe in this world," the Academy Award-nominated "Juno" actor said in the promo.
"The Freedom to Exist – A Soul of a Nation Presentation" airs Tuesday, June 6, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.