Garth Brooks is reflecting on performing at the Vatican in Rome over Mother's Day weekend with his wife Trisha Yearwood by his side.
The country music superstar was asked to perform at the World Meeting on Human Fraternity, organized under the theme of #BeHuman, and delivered an acoustic performance from the atrium of St. Peter’s Basilica.
During the May 13 episode of "Inside Studio G," Brooks called it "unbelievably special" to have performed at the historic and hallowed location.
He sang some of his own songs like "The River" and "The Change," as well as well-known tunes like Bob Dylan's "Make You Feel My Love," which he dedicated to Yearwood.
Brooks noted that his performance of "Amazing Grace" stood out to him the most.
"It was absolutely beautiful," he gushed, sharing that people were singing along in both English and Italian. "Might be the most beautiful moment of music I've ever to be a part of because there was no instruments, there was nothing in the way."
"It was just one of the greatest songs ever written," he added. "It's one of the greatest melodies ever written, sang in different languages all at the same time."
Brooks said he also heard people singing "Friends in Low Places" -- one of his biggest hits and now the name of his Nashville bar -- and joked that the Vatican was "maybe not the place" for that song.
"They were so sweet," he said of the fans, also noting that he also saw multiple people holding the flag of his home state of Oklahoma.