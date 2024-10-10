After a challenging week, things heated up on "The Golden Bachelorette."
Joan Vassos had a hilarious group date that allowed some of the men to show off their moves while she also began to grow her connections with others.
"I solidified some connections with some of the guys and I get more and more hopeful every week," she said.
What happened on the group date?
Jonathan, Pascal, Dan, Charles L., Gary, Mark, Gil, Chock and Keith were chosen for the group date and were given a lesson by some of the original Chippendale members on how to body roll and more.
They each then took the stage to show off their moves for Vassos and to raise money for Stand Up to Cancer, an organization that fights cancer through collaborative research and fair access to care.
After their performance, each of the men got some time with Vassos, including Chock, whose connection with her has grown since their one-on-one date at Disneyland. At the end of their date, Vassos gave Chock the group date rose because she said she continues "to see a future" with him.
An emotional goodbye to Chock
Following the group date, Chock received the heartbreaking news at home that his mother died and decided to leave the mansion to be with his family.
Chock told Vassos about the "guilt" he felt for not being there for his mom when she died and Vassos told him she related to that feeling, saying that she wasn’t there either when her late husband, John, died.
While it was heartbreaking to see him leave, Vassos supported Chock for putting his family first and said it was something she would do too.
Who got one-on-one dates?
After Chock departed the mansion, Vassos set out on her date with Jordan. The duo went ice skating and Chock opened up about the challenges he experienced in his past relationship and he connected with Vassos over the love they have for their children. Then they slow-danced to a live performance of "Can't Fight This Feeling" from REO Speedwagon members Kevin Cronin and Dave Amato. Jordan got a rose at the end of their date.
On her one-on-one date with Guy, Vassos opted to get to know him more over cooking lemon baked ziti at her house. Guy opened up about how his 30-year marriage to his ex-wife ended and the happiness he gets from being with Vassos. After their date, Vassos gave him a rose and said she can picture Guy in her life.
Whose journey with Vassos continues?
Prior to the rose ceremony, Vassos had one-on-one time with each of the men. And while she shared meaningful moments with all of them, she was over the moon when Chock returned to the mansion.
Chock told Vassos that he was "crazy" about her and "had to come back" to see her. He also asked Vassos about a ring she wears and she explained to him that she still wears a ring that John gave her. Chock told her that he supports her wearing the ring and vowed that he would let his guard down and open up more to her.
At the end of the night, Vassos said goodbye to Charles L., Gary, Dan and Gil. Here are the men that remain:
Chock, 60, an insurance executive from Wichita, Kansas
Guy, 66, an ER doctor from Reno, Nevada
Jordan, 61, a sales manager from Chicago, Illinois
Pascal, 69, a salon owner from Chicago, Illinois
Jonathan, 61, a shipping consultant from Oakland, Iowa
Mark, 67, an army veteran from Leesville, Louisiana
Keith, 62, a girl dad from San Jose, California