Gordon Ramsay shares loving note, family photo celebrating 28th wedding anniversary with Tana Ramsay
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay wished his wife, Tana Ramsay, a happy anniversary in a sweet post on Saturday.
The "Hell's Kitchen" host and cookbook author posted photos of his wife, including one with two of their six children.
"Happy 28th Wedding Anniversary to this amazing Woman , love you so much ❤️❤️❤️," Ramsay wrote.
The first photo included a shot of Tana Ramsay with two of her children, Oscar and Jesse Ramsay, enjoying a day together at the beach.
Friends, such as renowned chef Jamie Oliver, commented on the post that Gordon Ramsay shared on Instagram celebrating his wedding anniversary.
Gordon Ramsay also shared a photo on his Instagram stories of him and his wife dressed up at an anniversary dinner.
Gordon and Tana Ramsay, also a cookbook author, married on Dec. 21, 1996.
Along with Oscar and Jesse, the couple shares four other children: Megan Ramsay, Holly Anna Ramsay, Jack Scott Ramsay and Matilda "Tilly" Ramsay.