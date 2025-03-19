Gwyneth Paltrow is returning to the big screen for a new film with Timothée Chalamet.
The Academy Award winner and Goop CEO is slated to star in the Josh Safdie-directed film, "Marty Supreme," and spoke to Vanity Fair about the upcoming project, which centers around ping-pong.
Paltrow says she plays, "a woman who is married to someone who is in the Ping-Pong mafia, as it were." Her character meets Chalamet's character, Marty.
"They meet and she's had a pretty tough life, and I think he breathes life back into her, but it's kind of transactional for them both," she added.
Since working with Chalamet, Paltrow described him as "polite, properly raised."
"He's a man who takes his work really seriously and is a fun partner," she added.
In October, paparazzi photos captured Paltrow and Chalamet on the set for the film in New York City. The duo were seen kissing passionately for a scene.
Paltrow commented on the scene and said, "I mean, we have a lot of sex in this movie."
"There's a lot -- a lot," she added.
While working on the film, Paltrow said that an intimacy coordinator was present.
"There's now something called an intimacy coordinator, which I did not know existed," she said.
Paltrow added that when an intimacy coordinator asked her if she'd be okay with a move, she told them, "'Girl, I'm from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera's on.'"
She and Chalamet ended up finding that an intimacy coordinator was unnecessary and they told them, "'I think we're good. You can step a little bit back.'"
She continued, "I don't know how it is for kids who are starting out, but ... if someone is like, 'Okay, and then he's going to put his hand here,' I would feel, as an artist, very stifled by that," she told Vanity Fair.
"Marty Supreme" is slated to release on Christmas Day.