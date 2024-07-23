Hailey Bieber is opening up about her pregnancy and her relationship with husband Justin Bieber as motherhood approaches.
The rhode skin founder stars on the cover of W Magazine's Special Edition Summer Issue, out July 30.
In an interview with the publication, Bieber shared why she went public with her pregnancy when she did.
"I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time. I didn't have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which is when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff," she said.
"I probably could have hid it until the end, but I didn't enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly," she continued. "I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn't feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life."
Bieber said her first trimester was filled with morning sickness, saying, "I don't know why they call it that because it lasts all day long; we need to change the name."
These days, Bieber said things have settled. She said her goal is to "listen to whatever the baby wants" and eat that.
"If the baby wants pizza one day, we're doing pizza," she noted.
As far as her marriage goes, Bieber said she has worked to "compartmentalize" negative things people say about her and her famous husband, whom she married in September 2018.
"People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. 'Oh, they're falling apart. They hate each other. They're getting divorced.' It's like people don't want to believe that we're happy," she reflected.
"I used to try to act like it hurts less and less," she continued. "I've tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what's going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn't actually ever hurt any less."
Instead of paying attention to the outside world, Bieber said the couple have chosen to focus on their time together ahead of their child's arrival.
"In the beginning [of pregnancy], it was super emotional for me. Like, 'I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?'" she explained. "I'm trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us."