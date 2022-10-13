A new poster for the upcoming movie "The Little Mermaid" is here!

In it, Halle Bailey, who plays Ariel, is transformed into the Disney princess with a mermaid tail, looking up at life out of the sea.

The poster left Bailey speechless, she said.

"Words can't describe how immensely honored I feel to play the mermaid of my dreams, Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid," Bailey wrote on Instagram. "Come under the sea with me, in theaters May 26, 2023."

The upcoming film, which is directed by Rob Marshall, also stars Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem and Awkwafina.

Walt Disney Studios Halle Bailey in a scene from "The Little Mermaid."