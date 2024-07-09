The best of Glenn Close
We certainly don't object to Halle Berry and Glenn Close joining Ryan Murphy's forthcoming legal ensemble drama "All's Fair."
Berry, an Oscar winner for "Monster's Ball," and Close, an eight-time Oscar nominee, have not only boarded the project, but both will executive produce via their respective production companies, HalleHolly and Trillium Productions.
They join the series alongside executive producer and star Kim Kardashian, who recently starred in Murphy's "American Horror Story: Delicate."
Additional details about the series, which will stream on Hulu, and the actresses' roles are still under wraps.
