'Harry Potter' star Emma Watson temporarily banned from driving in UK after speeding violation
Emma Watson is temporarily hitting the brakes on driving.
Watson, who is known for her iconic role as Hermione Granger in the "Harry Potter" film franchise, has been banned from driving in the United Kingdom for six months, according to U.K. Press Association.
The actress's driving ban stems from an incident in July of last year when Watson allegedly drove 38 mph in a 30 mph zone in Oxford, England, according to the PA.
At a sentencing hearing Wednesday in the U.K., a judge added three points to Watson's license, which resulted in a ban that bars her from driving for six months. The actress had nine points on her license prior to the speeding incident, according to the PA.
In the U.K., a six month driving ban can be issued if a driver accumulates 12 or more penalty points on their license within a three-year time period, according to the U.K. government's website.
Watson, 35, was also ordered to pay a fine of 1,044 pounds -- approximately $1,400 -- at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court.
Watson did not attend the hearing Wednesday.
Her lawyer told the court the actress is a student and is, "in a position to pay the fine."
A representative for Watson did not immediately reply to ABC News.
Watson is currently a student at Oxford, where she's working toward a master's degree in creative writing, according to the BBC.
Watson portrayed Hermione Granger in all eight "Harry Potter" movies alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, subsequently starring in a number of films including "The Perks of Being a Wallflower," "This Is the End," "Colonia," "Beauty and the Beast" and "The Circle."
In 2019, she starred as Meg March in the Greta Gerwig-directed film "Little Women" alongside Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Eliza Scanlen, Florence Pugh, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep and more.