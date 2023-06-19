Emma Watson is surfing into summer.
In a series of photos posted to her Instagram account Sunday, with tags for Prada Beauty, Watson took to the water, posing atop a large yellow surfboard and on a boat.
Watson's looks included a high-neck swimsuit with a zip-front, a long-sleeve one piece swimsuit with side cutouts and silver embellishments, and a white side-tie bikini bottom paired with a cable knit sweater and striped head scarf. The actress showcased her natural beauty with barely-there makeup and undone hair.
Last year, the actress, who is a Prada Beauty muse, made her directorial debut with a commercial for Prada's refillable Paradoxe fragrance.
"Muse is more than just a muse. More than just a face. More than the perfect embodiment of the Prada woman. [Watson is] the epitome of female modernity, a celebration of female multi-dimensionality across the world," Prada wrote in an Instagram post around that time.
Her directorial debut for Prada Paradoxe, the luxury label wrote in the caption of a separate post at the time, "is an empowering celebration of what it means to be a living paradox. It's her fearless invitation for women to embrace self-exploration and express the potential of their every dimension."