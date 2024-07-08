"Glee" star Heather Morris is remembering her co-star, Naya Rivera, four years after her death.
"I can't believe it's been 4 years..boy how time flies," Morris began in the caption of an Instagram post Monday, which included a black and white photo of her and Rivera. "Yet every year I'm taken by surprise how much it still hurts."
"We grow up together, fell apart, and came back together in such a beautiful way," she continued. "God you're missed so much… except I can't shake the feeling you never left…you're still here with us..guiding us to our highest potential."
"I miss you Nay Nay," she added.
Rivera, who starred on the hit television show with Morris, accidentally drowned during a visit to California's Lake Piru on July 8, 2020, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner.
The actress was alone on a boat with her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, who was four years old at the time. Her son told authorities that he and his mother went for a swim and that afterward, he got back in the boat, but his mother did not.
Before Rivera disappeared, she helped her son back into the boat by boosting him from behind, former Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said at the time.
Since Rivera's death, her fellow "Glee" co-stars have paid tribute to her in many ways.
In 2020, "Glee" creators Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, and Brad Falchuk also vowed to create a college fund for Rivera's son.