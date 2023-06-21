Jennifer Lawrence had two special dates to her latest red carpet event: her parents.
Lawrence, 32, brought her mom Karen and her dad Gary to the premiere of her new film "No Hard Feelings" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on June 20.
The "Hunger Games" actress wore a white one-shoulder Dior dress for the occasion, while her mom wore a black dress paired with black heels. Her dad wore a tan suit.
Lawrence's has always been close with her parents.
They were by her side a decade ago when she won her Oscar for best actress for her role in "Silver Linings Playbook" at the 2013 Academy Awards.
Lawrence is herself a parent these days, sharing her 1-year-old son Cy with her husband Cooke Maroney, whom she married in October 2019.
The "Winter's Bone" actress recently opened up about her home life in an interview with George Stephanopoulos for " Good Morning America."
"There is just once you start your family, it's just -- it's the greatest thing in the world," she said. "I'm just gonna try to take in every second and be present and enjoy it."