Jennifer Lawrence chose a strapless nude dress to walk the red carpet on Wednesday at the premiere of her latest movie, “No Hard Feelings,” in Madrid, Spain.
The 32-year-old actress wore a tea-length dress from the Loewe Fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection, pairing the look with peep-toe black heels and blue-green earrings.
“No Hard Feelings” is Lawrence’s first movie since the birth of her first child with husband Cooke Maroney last February.
In the film, Lawrence stars as Maddie Barker, a woman who comes across helicopter parents looking for a date to help their introverted 19-year-old son Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman), while seeking a solution to her financial troubles.
The Oscar-winning actress recently sat down with George Stephanopoulos for an interview to talk about new parenthood and her upcoming movie.
"I had just had a baby, so I definitely wasn't planning on working,” she said about taking on the role. "And I just -- I read the script and it was just too funny. It was the funniest thing I had ever read.”
"No Hard Feelings” hits theaters nationwide on June 23, 2023.