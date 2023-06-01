Nostalgia alert! Jessica Biel and Beverley Mitchell recently reunited on the red carpet, sending us straight back to the "7th Heaven" days.
The former co-stars attended the season 2 premiere of Freeform's "Cruel Summer" at the Grace E. Simons Lodge on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
- 1
- 2
- 3September 9, 2021
"Jessie and I see each other often, cause obviously, like, she's my bestie, she's my ride or die," Mitchell told Entertainment Tonight at the event about her decades-long friendship with Biel, who is an executive producer on "Cruel Summer."
"But it's always fun to be able to come out and support her and cheer her on," she added. "I'm so proud of everything that she's done and this is so amazing."
Biel and Mitchell played sisters Mary Camden and Lucy Camden, respectively, on "7th Heaven," which was created by Brenda Hampton and ran for 11 seasons between 1996 and 2007 on The WB, and later on The CW.
The beloved family drama followed the Camden brood, including its patriarch, Rev. Eric Camden (Stephen Collins), and matriarch, Annie Camden (Catherine Hicks), as well as their seven children, as they navigated the ups and downs of life.
Biel -- as well as fellow "7th Heaven" castmate Mackenzie Rosman -- served as bridesmaids at Mitchell's 2008 wedding to husband Michael Cameron. Biel is married to singer Justin Timberlake.