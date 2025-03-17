Bill Nye hits the runway at New York Fashion Week show
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Some of the biggest names in Hollywood and beyond were caught in a fashion snowstorm over the weekend.
Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain and more hit the French Alps on Saturday for the Moncler Grenoble Fall/Winter 2025 Show in Courchevel, France.
As the snow came down on the Courchevel Altiport venue, models paraded down the runway dressed in Moncler's latest collection, which WWD described as "polarwear aimed at outdoorsy activities."
The collection included tartan pants, houndstooth wools, puffers and ski suits.
The event was the finale of a weekendlong celebration of the brand.
See photos from the star-studded event below.