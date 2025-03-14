Luxury fashion powerhouse Gucci has appointed Demna as its new creative director, marking a bold new chapter for the Italian brand.
Demna's appointment was shared on Instagram Thursday by Gucci and its parent company Kering. The post included a headshot of Demna as well as several statements from executives.
"I am truly excited to join the Gucci family," Demna said in a statement. "It is an honor to contribute to a House that I deeply respect and have long admired. I look forward to writing together with Stefano and the whole team a new chapter of Gucci's amazing story.'"
Demna, known for his avant-garde approach to luxury streetwear and jaw-dropping fashion moments, will step into the role after a decade as creative director at Balenciaga.
The move follows the departure of Sabato De Sarno, whose brief stint as Gucci's creative sparked a mixed reception. Under Demna's direction, industry insiders anticipate a daring fusion of heritage and modernity -- potentially shaking up the luxury landscape once again.
Demna will officially assume his role in July 2025, with his first Gucci collection expected to debut later in the year.