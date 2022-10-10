Kim Kardashian isn't afraid to get her hands dirty.

The reality star and businesswoman took to Instagram last week to post a series of photos of herself wearing a belt minidress, black mules and winged shield sunglasses.

In several of the images, Kardashian posed atop a pile of dirt and mud -- a reference to Balenciaga's Spring/Summer 2023 show, which featured models walking through a muddy pit instead of down a traditional runway.

"When I couldn’t make it to the @balenciaga show @demna sent the show to me," Kardashian captioned the carousel of snaps, tagging Balenciaga's creative director Demna Gvasalia.

Kardashian aimed to capture the aesthetic of the set which Gvasalia previously called a "metaphor for digging for truth and being down to earth."

In her Instagram post last week, the SKIMS founder also tagged stylist and creative director Betsy Johnson, as well as her own skin care line SKKN, which launched in June.

While Kardashian was not present at the luxury label's show, as she stated in her post, her ex-husband and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, opened the show wearing an all-black military-inspired look that featured a utility vest and the word "security."

Ye previously collaborated with Gvasalia on the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga line, which debuted earlier this year.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Kim Kardashian attends the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 9, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif.

Kardashian was spotted more recently attending Sunday's Los Angeles Rams game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi stadium in California with her son Saint. She wore a skintight Balenciaga jumpsuit and shades along with a blue purse.