J.Crew is bringing back the joy of flipping through a beautifully curated print catalog, just in time for spring fashion.
The brand has officially launched the second edition of its revived catalog, celebrating the season with a fresh take on its signature preppy-meets-modern aesthetic. This edition not only highlights the latest spring arrivals for women, men and kids, but also tells a visually rich story of heritage, evolution and effortless style.
Shot across stunning landscapes -- from the sun-drenched coastline of Argentina to the dynamic streets of its capital city, Buenos Aires -- the catalog captures the essence of timeless dressing through a global lens.
Adding an intimate touch, a special feature on New York families blends city and coastal influences, reinforcing J.Crew's signature DNA. Among the generations featured, supermodel Liya Kebede's family takes center stage: Some 16 years after first appearing in a J.Crew catalog, Kebede's daughter Raee makes her debut, pairing fresh spring essentials with archival vintage pieces.
With the print catalog available in stores and across digital platforms, J.Crew is making it easier than ever to tap into effortless spring dressing. Ready to refresh your wardrobe? Keep scrolling to shop some of the best new arrivals for the season.
