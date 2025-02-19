Move over, oversized blazers and ballet flats — neckties are still taking over in 2025.
Once reserved for boardrooms and black-tie affairs, this timeless menswear accessory has made a triumphant return to the fashion forefront, reimagined for modern wardrobes in the most stylish ways.
From red carpets to street style, celebrities and trendsetters are proving that a simple tie can add an unexpected yet polished touch to any outfit.
The latest wave of tie mania has been spotted on Hollywood's most fashionable A-listers. Elle Fanning recently turned heads in a crisp, tailored suit complete with a sleek tie at a recent film photocall, while Demi Moore wowed in a menswear-inspired look at a premiere of "The Substance" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.
"The Bear" star Ayo Edebiri also rocked the accessory at the 2025 Golden Globes, proving that this borrowed-from-the-boys staple is a total power move.
Ties also showed up as a major fashion moment on many Spring/Summer 2025 fashion runways — further displaying the neckwear attire's prominence.
Saint Laurent, Emporio Armani, and Bibhu Mohapatra all showcased bold takes on the classic accessory, pairing ties with everything from sharp tailoring to fluid dresses for a fresh, unexpected contrast.
Additionally, off the catwalk, the streets of New York Fashion Week were flooded with stylish attendees rocking ties in playful, sophisticated ways this month.
While ties may feel like the latest trend, the workwear statement piece has been present on many fashion-forward figures for decades.
Style icons such as Janelle Monáe have long championed ties as a signature accessory, blending masculinity with elegance. Looking back further, the late Princess Diana made a case for incorporating ties into some of her most royal looks, while Diane Keaton practically wrote the book on menswear-inspired fashion, frequently incorporating ties into her signature aesthetic.
The takeaway? Ties are timeless, and this revival is just another chapter in their stylish evolution.
Whether you're going for classic sophistication or an edgy, modern twist, there's no shortage of ways to tie the knot with this versatile accessory.
Just below, check out some of the best online retailers to shop for the chicest ties.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Best stores to shop for neck ties
Revolve
Shop more styles here.
J. Crew
Shop more styles here.
Revolve
Shop more styles here.
Banana Republic
Shop more styles here.
Amazon
Shop more styles here.