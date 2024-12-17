Elle Fanning brought sophisticated style to the London photo call for "A Complete Unknown" on Monday.
The actress donned a stylish Saint Laurent suit styled by Samantha McMillen for the event. The ensemble, from Saint Laurent's Spring 2025 collection, featured a double-breasted blazer and pleated wide-leg trousers, exuding a timeless, androgynous charm.
Fanning paired the suit with a striped white shirt and a navy polka-dot tie that perfectly complemented her polished look.
She wore her blonde hair in soft waves styled by Jenda and soft, neutral makeup by Erin Ayanian Monroe.
Fanning plays Sylvie Russo in the Bob Dylan biopic, a fictionalized character inspired by one of Dylan's early muses. Timothée Chalamet stars in the film as Dylan, with Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash and Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie.
The film, directed by James Mangold and co-written by Mangold and Jay Cocks, is based on Elijah Wald's 2015 book "Dylan Goes Electric!" and delves into Dylan's journey to stardom, offering a glimpse into his transformative years in the 1960s, culminating with his "groundbreaking and controversial performance" at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival, according to a synopsis.
"A Complete Unknown" is set for release Dec. 25.