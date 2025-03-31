The Jonas Brothers' music video for "Love Me To Heaven" is here.
The music video for the group's latest song premiered on YouTube on Monday. It features them singing the song in a recording studio.
"Love Me To Heaven" is the latest song from Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas.
They debuted the song at their JONASCON event at a mall, New Jersey's American Dream.
The song is part of their upcoming album, "Greetings from Your Hometown," which will be released on Aug. 8.
"Love Me To Heaven," "Greetings from Your Hometown," JONASCON and the announcement of their new tour "JONAS20: LIVING THE DREAM," kicked off the band's 20th anniversary celebrations.
"For us, this really represents going back to the roots," Nick Jonas told "Good Morning America" on March 23 ahead of JONASCON. "We're definitely tapping into Bruce Springsteen inspirations that we had growing up in Jersey. It's got that up-tempo feel and feels more in line with our earlier stuff, which has been so exciting for us to tap back into and work with some incredible collaborators."
Tickets for "JONAS20: LIVING THE DREAM" are on sale now. It will kick off on Aug. 20 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at MetLife Stadium and make stops in cities across the U.S. -- including Chicago, Portland, Oregon and more -- before its finale in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Nov. 14.