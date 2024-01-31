Julia Roberts is celebrating her husband, Daniel Moder, on his birthday.

On Wednesday, the Academy Award-winning actress shared a sweet photo of her and Moder.

"Happy Birthday to this amazing man who lights up our world," Roberts wrote in an Instagram post.

Roberts and Moder marked 21 years of marriage last year with a photo on Instagram of the pair kissing.

"Can’t stop kissing," Roberts wrote in the caption of the post.

The couple tied the knot in 2002 and have three children together: Phinnaeus and Hazel Moder, 18, and Henry Daniel Moder, 16.