Julianne Hough reveals dream contestants for 'Dancing with the Stars' season 33, talks new book
Julianne Hough is revealing her dream contestants for the next season of "Dancing with the Stars."
On "Good Morning America" Tuesday, the two-time Mirrorball Trophy champion confirmed her return for season 33 alongside co-host Alfonso Ribeiro -- whom she called "literally just the greatest human on the planet -- and judges Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough, her brother.
"That's where I feel like I belong, being on that show," said Hough, who first joined the show as a professional dancer on season 4. "This really is family. This is home."
As for which celebrities she would like to see compete on the forthcoming season, airing this fall on ABC, Hough had a few thoughts.
"I don't know if there are rumblings about this, but … one of the Kelce brothers would be amazing. I mean, Jason's not playing, right?" she teased, referencing Jason Kelce, the Super Bowl champion and former Philadelphia Eagles center, who recently joined ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown."
Hough also set her sights on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, suggesting "Thor" actor Chris Hemsworth, who previously competed on the Australian version of "Dancing with the Stars" before he wielded Mjölnir on the big screen.
"I know I'm hosting but, yo, if he comes back, I might dance," she joked.
Alas, there are mere dream castings from Hough, who said, "I'm the same as everybody else. I never know who is on the show until we all find out."
These days, Hough is celebrating the release of her debut novel, "Everything We Never Knew," which she co-wrote with Ellen Goodlett.
"I'm a storyteller. I've been a storyteller my whole life, whether it's through my body, through dancing, through singing, through acting and finally now through writing," she told "GMA."
"It's about a woman who seemingly has everything together -- perfect life, perfect husband, perfect marriage, perfect job -- and then all of a sudden she starts having these supernatural experiences, which threaten her relationships around her," Hough teased. "She goes on this healing journey thinking she's going to heal other people, but, of course, you can't heal anybody else or try to help unless you go and heal yourself first."
Hough called the book "very fun" and "very personal," saying she "definitely" relates to the main character, Lexi.
"Everything We Never Knew" is out now.