Justin Long showered Kate Bosworth with a lot of love for her 41st birthday.

To honor the special day, the "Barbarian" actor posted a sweet tribute on his Instagram, gushing over his fiancée.

The clip, which was set to the song "Simply the Best" by Billianne, features the couple celebrating different occasions in their lives together including a trip to the waterfall, sunset watching, cutting a birthday cake, as well as a snap of the pair with their Christmas stockings.

In this March 12, 2023, file photo, Justin Long and Kate Bosworth attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images, FILE

"You’re 41! 💛🎂🥳," Long began in the caption. "When you were 40 you swam under a waterfall in a rainforest. You fell in love with your first silent retreat and the last Beatles song."

"You felt a playful poltergeist shake your bed in Stockbridge, and you made so many people smile with your warmth and curiosity," he continued. "You rode horses again and they helped you heal. You took me to a place in the world that I’d wondered about since I can first remember wondering about the world and we marveled together at the ancient giant tortoises."

From all the adventures she enjoyed, Long said Bosworth "came to respect and even embrace the changing nature of things."

In the note, Long recalled when Bosworth first called him "husband," the remark which he said made him "feel luckier than he’s ever felt."

"One day our kids might ask me 'Dad, why did you write sappy things about Mom on that old Instagram app? The one you won’t let us use?'" he wrote.

"And I’ll say “Well, _____, because there are a lot of poisonous things on the internet but your mom always inspires me to put good things into the world," he explained.

"Besides, I know reading those old posts touched her and made her smile. And I’ve been so blessed to have experienced so many fun, wondrous things in this life - things for which I’ll never be able to properly express my gratitude - but of all those joys, touching your Mom and making her smile are my favorites," he wrote.

Long continued to write in the caption, "They might say 'Ew!' Or 'Why?'And I’d say 'Because she completed all of your Dad’s favorite love songs. Even ones he hadn’t thought about since he was a kid.'"

Concluding the post, the actor wrote of Bosworth, saying, "She’s simply the best."

Reposting the clip on her Instagram Story, Bosworth responded to the tribute, writing, "This video + message overwhelmed my cellular makeup @justinlong."

"Thank you for loving me with such goodness & generosity. What a life, what a big beautiful adventure. Wherever we are, with you, I am home," she added.

Long and Bosworth revealed the news of their engagement in April 2023 on an episode of the actor’s podcast "Life is Short with Justin Long."

He shared at the time that asking for Bosworth’s father for his blessing was what he was most nervous about.

"I wanted his blessing," Long told Bosworth. "I wanted to accurately articulate how I felt about you. It is difficult for me to do that without getting emotional. Because I love you so much. I would want whoever was marrying my daughter, I would want them to look at me in the eye and express that to me."

"I know with absolute certainty and I knew early on that I will always love you," he said.