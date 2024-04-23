Kelsey Plum and Darren Waller are calling it quits after one year of marriage.

The Las Vegas Aces star and New York Giants tight end filed for divorce in a joint petition on Tuesday, April 23, according to a court docket reviewed by ABC News.

On the same day, Plum also posted a note on her Instagram story regarding the news, writing that she was "devastated."

"I walked through fire for that man, but now I see it's time to go," she continued. "God has given me an incredible life, and I'm truly so grateful for the profound love from my family and friends."

WNBA player Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces and tight end Darren Waller of the Las Vegas Raiders attend the inaugural IX Awards at Allegiant Stadium on June 17, 2022 in Las Vegas. Ethan Miller/Getty Images, FILE

In the message, she noted, "One day I'll share my story, today is not that day."

"Thank you for the grace to process my pain and to forgive and move forward," she added. "Today and everyday I will continue to choose joy. Much love."

Plum concluded the note with "Philippians 1:6," a Bible verse that reads, "He who began a good work in you will bring it to completion at the day of Jesus Christ."

Waller has not commented publicly on the split.

Plum began dating Waller when he was playing for Las Vegas Raiders. The pair were married in March 2023.

Waller, who was previously named a 2021 Pro Bowler, is reportedly still deciding whether to play in the NFL's 2024-25 season or retire professionally, according to ESPN.

Plum was the first overall pick of the 2017 WNBA draft, won a gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and is a two-time WNBA champion.