Khloé Kardashian opened up in a recent podcast episode about taking several months to legally name her second child Tatum.
Kardashian spoke about the deliberations over her son's name on the May 7 episode of the "SHE MD" podcast.
After explaining the familial significance behind the name of her first child, daughter True, the reality star said, "Tatum is a little different of a story."
"I actually didn't legally name Tatum I think maybe for eight months," she continued. "It was a long time, and I'm embarrassed to say that."
The Good American co-founder explained that she had a trial period where she "would try different names at first."
"We would always call him baby, or like, I call him Papa all the time," she said.
Kardashian said the naming process for Tatum may have been more difficult because she did not carry him, instead using a surrogate.
"That was tough for me, naming him," she said. "It's interesting, because I wasn't carrying him, I didn't really feel anything. Like, with True, I could feel things about her."
Kardashian welcomed Tatum via surrogate in July 2022. She shares both Tatum and True with ex Tristan Thompson.
Last year, Kardashian's half-sister Kylie Jenner also opened up about changing her baby's name from Wolf Jacques to Aire.
In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Jenner said the change "was the hardest thing that I've ever done in my life," adding that she still questions if she made "the right decision."
"The postpartum hit, and the hormones, and I couldn't even make a decision or think straight. And it just destroyed me. I could not name him," Jenner said at the time. "And I was like, 'I feel like a failure. I don't have a name for my son.' So it took me a while. And then the longer I waited, the harder it was to name him."