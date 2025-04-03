Kylie Kelce is opening up about her daughters' reactions to meeting their new baby sister, Finn.
In an episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast on Thursday, Kelce spoke about her birth story, the mom advice she hates hearing, postpartum issues and more. She also discussed her daughters' first meeting with their new sibling and what life with her four kids has been like over the past week.
Kelce and her husband, retired NFL star Jason Kelce, welcomed their daughter Finnley "Finn" Anne Kelce on March 30.
When the couple announced the news that they were expecting in November 2024, Kylie Kelce shared a photo of her three daughters wearing pink sweaters with the words "big sister" on them.
Kylie and Jason Kelce's then-youngest daughter Bennett Llewellyn Kelce, now 2, appeared noticeably upset in the photo, crying while standing alongside her two older sisters.
Kylie Kelce said on her podcast Thursday that Bennett's sentiments haven't changed since then.
"Benny is still ticked," she said. "She is annoyed. She told me, 'Put baby down. Why baby came?' It's not going great."
The couple's daughters Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce, 5, and Elliotte Kelce, 4, on the other hand, are very excited.
She said Wyatt "keeps walking by and going, 'Oh my gosh, she's just so cute.'"
She added that Elliotte wants to be helpful around the baby.
"They both just want to keep touching her piggies," Kelce said. "It's funny because Ellie keeps coming by and saying, 'Can I touch her piggies?' and I'm like, 'She's sleeping.' And she's like, 'OK, can I touch her piggies?'"
Elsewhere in the episode, Kelce shared her birth story, the meaning behind Finn's name and how her family has come around to help.
"We have deployed the village," she said, adding that her mother, nieces, nanny and more have been helping her family out during this time of transition.
"We've had just people around," she said. "I am a firm believer in the phrase, 'It takes a village.' You should not feel shame in asking for help or having people around. Especially family, because our girls absolutely love when my mom's around, when our nieces are around -- and so it makes for a more positive experience, and I think one of the best things you can do when you bring a new baby home is make it an overall positive experience for all the other kids."