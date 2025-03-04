Lady Gaga is launching a radio station ahead of the release of her upcoming album.
On Tuesday, SiriusXM announced that the singer will launch an exclusive pop-up channel called GAGA RADIO to celebrate her seventh studio album, "MAYHEM."
According to a press release, "GAGA RADIO features music handpicked by Lady Gaga herself as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes stories from the making of her new album MAYHEM."
Fans in North America will be able to tune in to her radio station on Sirius XM, where they'll hear new tracks from the album, as well as songs that influenced Gaga from artists including David Bowie, Whitney Houston, Bruce Springsteen, Ella Fitzgerald, Prince, Madonna, Elton John, Queen, Tony Bennett and more.
"GAGA RADIO will definitely be a strong insight into what made me who I am as an artist," the "Abracadabra" singer said in a trailer for her radio station. "It's a time to be soulful. You could enjoy some imaginative, interesting, brave, bold artists."
Gaga's upcoming album, "MAYHEM," will be released on March 7. It will have 14 songs including "Abracadabra," "Disease" and her Grammy award-winning song with Bruno Mars, "Die With A Smile."
Ahead of "MAYHEM," the Grammy and Oscar winner told "Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan in an interview airing Friday on "GMA" that the upcoming album has brought a new wave of confidence as an artist in this phase of her life.
"I think that I am feeling really confident as a musician and as a songwriter and a producer, as an artist. I know that might sound silly, but it actually took me two decades to become the boss in a way," she said. "Being a woman in music, I was almost always the only woman in the room all the time and I had to really, really work hard to maintain my sense of stability and my purpose."
"And I always stuck to my guns when it came to my music and my artistry but it was a real challenge and I made it through that mayhem," she added.
"GAGA RADIO" will be available to subscribers in their cars on channel 15 from now through March 17, and on the SiriusXM app through April 2.