Lady Gaga has posted a mysterious countdown clock on her website, leading fans to believe that an announcement about her new album is coming soon.
The rotating countdown -- depicted as a series of numbers set against a crystal-like animated background -- is set to run out at 11 a.m. on Jan. 27. There's no other information, but a tab on the website reads, "Coming soon."
Intriguingly, if you click and swipe your mouse around on the screen, you'll reveal the words "LG1" in Gaga's original font style.
Since the clock runs out in about a week, and Gaga's upcoming album will be her seventh, it's possible that each day, if you move your mouse around, you'll reveal another "LG" title until the countdown hits "LG7."
Gaga's highly anticipated forthcoming studio album is due out in February. It'll be her first mainline release since 2020's "Chromatica," and, so far, we've heard two songs from it: "Die With a Smile" and "Disease."
The pop star is set to perform at the FireAid benefit concert on Jan. 30, so she may take that opportunity to debut new music. She's also set to headline Coachella on April 11 and 18.