Lady Gaga is fresh-faced and full of gratitude.
The Grammy Award-winning singer posted an Instagram video on Tuesday, sharing a heartfelt message about her appreciation to fans for making her song "Die with a Smile" No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 list.
While sharing her joy, Gaga was fresh-faced faced wearing little to no makeup and bleached blonde eyebrows that match her hair.
"I'm so incredibly grateful that my song 'Die with a Smile' with Bruno Mars, my friend, is No. 1 on the Hot 100," Gaga said during the short clip. "I can't believe that I've had two No. 1s in three different decades that I've been releasing my music in this professional way."
She later added, "I am so honored to be an artist and to have had your ears for this long. Thank you for listening and dancing and making your art along with mine. I'm so grateful."
Gaga and Mars' duet debuted in August, along with an accompanying music video of the duo wearing coordinating blue and red retro-style country-Western outfits.
"Bruno and I have a lot of mutual respect for each other and were talking about collaborating," Gaga previously said in a statement of how the song came to be. "I was finishing up my own album in Malibu and one night after a long day he asked me to come to his studio to hear something he was working on."
She continued, "We stayed up all night and finished writing and recording the song. Bruno's talent is beyond explanation. His musicianship and vision is next level. There's no one like him."
In a separate statement, Mars echoed Gaga's sentiments saying, "Getting to work with Gaga has been an honor. She's an icon and she makes this song magical. I'm so excited for everyone to hear it."