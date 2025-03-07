Margaret Qualley is still in Oscars land after dancing her heart out onstage.
Qualley, who starred in the Oscar-nominated film "The Substance" alongside Demi Moore, took the stage during the live Oscars broadcast Sunday night and performed a dance number during the show's James Bond tribute. On Thursday, she shared an Instagram post reflecting on the meaningful moment, including clips from her performance, which was choreographed by Mandy Moore, and throwback footage of her performing as a kid.
See her full post here.
"We used to drive three hours to take Mandy Moore's class at the Jump convention," Qualley said. "I would dance my hardest hoping she'd bring me up on stage in the ballroom of a Hilton hotel."
She continued, "And then she choreographed a piece for the Oscar's and I got to be in it! What is life! What is it!?! "
Qualley thanked the dancers who performed with her on Sunday, as well as dancers in general.
She ended her post by saying, "Oh and ps, I used to get nervous and forget my solos on stage and when in doubt I would just shimmy. Yup. Time to shimmy."
Qualley also shared a clip from a rehearsal on her Instagram story.
Sunday's James Bond tribute saw Qualley taking the stage to the "James Bond Theme" music and also featured a performance from Lisa of Blackpink, who sang "Live and Let Die" from the 1973 film of the same name.
Doja Cat then performed "Diamonds Are Forever" from the 1971 film of the same name, and Raye sang "Skyfall" from the 2012 film of the same name.
The segment also honored the iconic film franchise's longtime producers, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.