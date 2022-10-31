Matthew Perry lays bare his struggle with addiction in his new memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," and told "Good Morning America" he "can't wait" for people to read it.

"It's really exciting that people will read this story and it will hopefully help a lot of people," the actor said of the memoir, which is out Nov. 1.

In his book, Perry opens up about battling and overcoming years of drug and alcohol abuse. He said he hopes speaking out changes people's perceptions of those experiencing addiction.

"There's a stigma attached to it, and that's got to end," he said, noting that the disease "doesn't care where it goes."

"... Hopefully me telling my story will help that stigma end," he added.

Perry said the book "just all poured out of me" and called writing it a "gratifying experience," but one that forced him to look inside.

"It came easily to write it, but then I had to read it for [the audio version], and that was really hard," he said.

These days, Perry is finding meaning by channeling his past into helping others fight back against addiction as a sponsor.

NBC Universal via Getty Images Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing on "Friends."

"What's interesting about it is I've stood on a stage helping 100,000 people at the same time, but I get the same juice, I get the same thing, from helping one person," he said.

Perry said he hopes his "Friends" co-stars read his book, revealing that he's "gotten some really nice texts from a few" of them already.