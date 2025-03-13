Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has announced the details of her next big project, a podcast where she'll talk with female founders.
The eight-episode podcast, titled "Confessions of a Female Founder," will feature Meghan in conversation with "notable" female founders who will share the "unfiltered stories" of building their brands, according to Lemonada Media, the female-founded podcast network producing the series with Meghan.
In the podcast, Meghan will also share details of her own journey launching her own lifestyle brand, As ever.
"I'm so proud of what we're creating, and the candid conversations that I'm able to have with other female founders as we unpack the twists and turns of building a business," Meghan said in a statement shared by Lemonada Media. "Through my friendships and relationships, we're able to dive into the type of insights that everyone wants to know as they're building a business, and that I'm able to tap into as I'm building my own business with As ever."
The podcast premieres April 8, with a new episode airing weekly.
Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, has had a busy start to 2025. Since January, the mother-of-two has rejoined Instagram, launched her Netflix show "With Love, Meghan," and debuted her As ever brand.
On March 7, just a few days after "With Love, Meghan," debuted on Netflix, Meghan shared that the show had been renewed for a second season.
Along with the new show -- which features Meghan cooking with and hosting celebrity guests -- the As ever website now features eight products that will be available for sale in "spring 2025."
The products include a raspberry jam and limited-edition honey, as well as boxed mixes for crepes and shortbread cookies and several different flavors of herbal teas.
In announcing her new podcast on Instagram, Meghan wrote that she was able to glean insights from the female founders she spoke with as she built As ever.
"I've been having candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities, and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses," Meghan wrote. "They're opening up, sharing their tips, tricks (and tumbles), and letting me pick their brains as I build out my own business, As ever. It has been absolutely eye-opening, inspiring…and fun! (Because what's the point if we can't have some fun on this wild adventure?)"
"Confessions of a Female Founder" is the second podcast project for Meghan since she and Harry stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020.
Meghan previously hosted "Archetypes," a 12-episode series on Spotify that examined the stereotypes and labels faced by women.
The podcast -- which featured interviews with Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Issa Rae and more -- won a People's Choice Award for top podcast in 2022 and a Gracie for digital media in 2023