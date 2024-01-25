Stop right now and hear what Melanie Brown has to say about what the Spice Girls are up to these days.

The beloved girl group celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, and Brown -- aka Mel B or "Scary Spice" -- stopped by "The Jennifer Hudson Show" to tease that fans can expect a few surprises.

"I'm such a blabbermouth. I get told off all the time for announcing stuff that I'm not meant to announce," she revealed. "But what I can say is we're definitely working on something together -- all five of us."

Melanie Brown, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Chilsolm, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham of The Spice Girls pose on stage during The Return of Spice Girls World Tour at Madison Square Gardens on Feb. 18, 2008 in New York City. MJ Kim/Spice Girls LLP via Getty Images, FILE

The "Dancing with the Stars" alum then said, "And by me just saying that I'm probably going to get into trouble again."

Brown also reflected on the bond the group -- which also includes Melanie Chisholm (Mel C or "Sporty Spice"), Emma Bunton ("Baby Spice"), Geri Halliwell ("Ginger Spice") and Victoria Beckham ("Posh Spice") -- have shared throughout the years.

"It is amazing that we've managed to kind of still stay friends. It's been 30 years. I think what you go through as a group ... you are just welded together for life because you've been through such a crazy experience."

The last time all five Spice Girls performed together was at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. The ladies -- minus Brown -- also came together in 2022 for Halliwell's 50th birthday.