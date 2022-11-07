Four of the five Spice Girls had a mini-reunion over the weekend.

In an Instagram video shared by David Beckham, his wife Victoria Beckham, Melanie Chisholm -- better known to fans as Mel C -- Emma Bunton and Geri Horner are seen dancing to their hit song, "Say You'll Be There."

The reunion took place at a party for Horner -- Ginger Spice -- celebrating her 50th birthday, which was in August.

"Celebrating Ginger [...] this weekend and even more special to capture this moment of the girls," the soccer star wrote in his caption. "A friendship for life."

Victoria Beckham, known as Posh Spice in the group, also shared an Instagram photo of herself with Mel C and Bunton -- known in the group as Sporty Spice and Baby Spice.

Missing from the mini-reunion was Melanie Brown, better known to fans as the group's Scary Spice. In his caption, David Beckham added, "@officialmelb, you were missed."

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the group's "Spiceworld" album. The album, which was released on Nov. 3, 1997, went on to sell more than 14 million copies worldwide.

Brian Rasic/Getty Images, FILE The Spice Girls. Melanie B, Melanie C, Geri Halliwell, Victoria Adams And Emma Bunton pose together in an undated photo.

To commemorate the milestone, the British superstars released "Spiceworld 25," a deluxe anniversary edition of the album.