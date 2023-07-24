Victoria Beckham is tapping into her Spice Girls days.

The 49-year-old fashion designer shared a video to TikTok on Sunday of her singing the girl group's hit song "Say You'll Be There," off their 1996 debut album "Spice," during a night out with her husband David Beckham.

While Victoria Beckham is busy transporting those watching her at the karaoke mic back to the '90s, the 48-year-old former professional footballer is seen in the video backing her up with some low-key dance moves.

"Warming up the vocals in Miami!" she teased in the caption. "More to come."

Victoria Beckham also shared a clip of her and David Beckham enjoying the night to Instagram.

"Just a casual night out in Miami!" she captioned that post, hilariously adding, "No really I did not drink that much."

The posts had fans buzzing about the return of Posh Spice in the comments.

Victoria Beckham has yet to perform with her fellow Spice Girls members -- Melanie Brown (Mel B), Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm (Melanie C) and Geri Halliwell -- since the group performed at the 2012 London Olympics.

Though she had been a part of their first reunion tour from 2007 to 2008, she did not return with the other four ladies for the second reunion tour in 2019.