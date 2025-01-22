Melanie Griffith is giving fans a glimpse into mom Tippi Hedren's 95th birthday celebration.
The "Working Girl" actress took to Instagram on Jan. 20 to share a video of her famous mother's birthday festivities the previous day and gushed about her in the caption.
"My beautiful Mama turned 95 yesterday!" she wrote alongside several emoji. "She's happy, healthy and feisty!!"
In the video, Hedren -- best known for starring in Alfred Hitchcock's 1963 film "The Birds" -- is seen blowing out the candles on her cake, which reads "Happy 95th Mor Mor," and waving at the camera.
Fellow actors took to the comments to celebrate Hedron's special day.
"Go, Tippi!!!!!" wrote Rita Wilson.
Demi Moore chimed in, "Gorgeous!"
"More beautiful than ever!" Frances Fisher added.
Griffith is Hedren's only child. Hedren is a grandmother to three grandkids, including actress Dakota Johnson.