"Shrek 5" will officially come to the big screen.
Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation announced on Tuesday that the fifth edition of the world-famous animated ogre movie will hit theatres on July 1, 2026.
Returning to their classic roles will be Mike Myers as Shrek, Eddie Murphy as Donkey, and Cameron Diaz as Fiona, according to a release announcing the film from Universal Pictures and Dreamworks.
Walt Dohrn will take the lead directing the film, playing on his experience working on three prior "Shrek" films. "Minions: The Rise of Gru's" Brad Ableson will work as co-director. Gina Shay, who produced the last "Shrek" film and producer of "Despicable Me" Chris Meledandri will produce the film.
"For the past two decades, audiences have been enchanted by the delightful, irreverent adventures of a misunderstood ogre and his ragtag group of roguish fairytale folk, based on the book by acclaimed author William Steig," read the release. The announcement also noted that "Shrek" characters "have grown into an indelible part of pop culture, reminding audiences around the globe that beauty is in the eye of the beholder."
DreamWorks Animation also shared the news with a post on X. "Not too Far, Far Away… @Shrek 5 is coming to theaters on July 1, 2026," read the post.
The fifth "Shrek" movie comes in time for the 25th anniversary of the 2001 release of the original fairytale film about the irritable but charming ogre and his cast of friends. "Shrek 2" arrived in 2004, "Shrek the Third" in 2007, and most recently, "Shrek Forever After" in 2010.