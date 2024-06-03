Miley Cyrus opened up in a new interview about life in her 30s, as well as her close bond with her godmother, Dolly Parton.
Speaking with W Magazine in a cover interview this week, the "Wrecking Ball" singer, who turned 31 last November, discussed where she is in life and how she's taking on the world.
"I love being an adult," she explained. "I have a rule that I don't look up or don't look down at anyone. I just look, which allows me the clarity to see the world for what it really is and people for who they really are."
She continued, "I look at myself almost every day in the mirror and I say, 'I am a woman.' I'm 31 now, and I still don't know if I want kids or not. I feel like my fans kind of are my kids in some way. I've heard Dolly say that too, because she didn't have kids."
Cyrus also spoke about her current lifestyle, which she called "extremely clean," and how she likes to stay fit.
"My lifestyle is extremely clean," she said. "Sobriety is a big part of it. My mantra is, like any athlete, 'Practice how you perform.' So that's why I practice in my heels. The gym looks really tough, but then I've got my ivory Gucci slingbacks because they remind me of Marilyn Monroe. I train in heels, mostly. I'm interested in feminizing the workout space, because so much of the workout equipment is ugly."
Elsewhere in the interview, the Grammy winner dished on her relationship with her godmother Parton and a recent moving message she received from the country star.
"Dolly's been like a mother to me. Actually, I was just reading this fax that she sent me two Mother's Days ago," she said. "No one else faxes. I literally have to access my lawyer's office, because the lawyer is the only person who can still receive a fax."
"Dolly wrote to me to say: 'How much do I love you? As much as my heart can hold and as far as my arms can reach,'" she continued. "It gets me choked up. I just love her so much. Last Christmas, she gave me a whole mannequin, done in her proportions and wearing her outfit. It's so major."
Cyrus and Parton recently teamed up for a cover of Cyrus' hit 2013 song "Wrecking Ball" for Parton's "Rockstar" album, which debuted in November.
In an interview with "Good Morning America" last year following the release of the duet, Parton gushed about her goddaughter, saying Cyrus is "talented in every way."
"I love her like a child. I love her like my own," Parton said at the time. "So, when we get a chance to sing together, we really mean it. And I think our voices are very compatible, because she's heard me all of her life. So all those little things that I do, she's learned to do."
"But then she's got things of her own that I just fall into 'cause I know her so well," she continued. "I know where she's going and she knows where I'm going. So out of that really comes a really magical thing sometimes."