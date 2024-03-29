Miley Cyrus is sharing her love for Beyoncé.

In a moving post that the Grammy Award-winner shared on Instagram on Friday, Cyrus, who collaborated with Beyoncé on "Cowboy Carter" for the song "II MOST WANTED," said her admiration for the singer runs deep.

"I've loved Beyoncé since long before I had the opportunity to meet & work with her," Cyrus wrote. "My admiration runs so much deeper now that I've created along side of her."

Miley Cyrus appears at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. | Beyonce performs onstage at Metlife Stadium on July 29, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. FilmMagic via Getty Images | WireImage via Getty Images

"Thank you Beyoncé," she added. "You're everything & more. Love you. To everyone who spent time making this song so special thank you from the bottom of my heart. Sincerely, Miley."

The "Flowers" singer also shared several memories with Beyoncé over the years in her Instagram stories, including the time they took the stage together in 2008 with other stars to perform "JUST STAND UP!" during the Stand Up to Cancer show, and several moments from past red carpets where she mentioned Beyoncé's name during interviews.

This cover image released by Parkwood/Columbia/Sony shows "Cowboy Carter" by Beyoncé. AP

Beyoncé's country-inspired album, "Cowboy Carter," arrived on Friday and it also features collaborations with Post Malone and her daughter, Rumi Carter.

Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson also appear on interludes in the album, as well as Linda Martell, who appears on the song, "SPAGHETTI."

The singer also covers The Beatles' "Blackbird" -- titled "Blackbiird" -- with four Black female country artists, including Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell and Tiera Kennedy.