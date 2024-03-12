Beyoncé's upcoming album officially has a name, and it's "Cowboy Carter."

The singer revealed the name of her new country album, which arrives March 29, via her website on Tuesday.

The website's homepage now features a horse saddle with a patriotic sash draped across it that reads "Cowboy Carter."

Beyoncé' also shared the image on her Instagram story.

Beyonce attends the Luar fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2024 in New York City. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Along with the title announcement, Beyoncé also listed new merchandise for the upcoming drop, including limited-edition CDs, vinyl and T-shirts.

The limited-edition CDs come in either blue or white, while the vinyl options include black, red, white and blue.

Beyonce's album cover for "Cowboy Carter," 2024. Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records

Beyonce's album cover for "Cowboy Carter," 2024. Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records

Available shirt options include a white ringer tee with red trim that includes a picture of Beyoncé and the words "Cowboy Carter," and a white tee with a black-and-white photo of Beyoncé in a cowboy getup.

Beyoncé announced and released the first two singles from her new album, "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages," the night of the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.