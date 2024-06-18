A "Modern Family" reunion is hitting the airwaves in the form of a funny new advertisement that's full of nostalgia.
Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet joined forces once again for the ad, deploying their usual wit and goofy humor in the sitcom’s classic living room.
The group gathered as part of a new video advertisement for messaging service WhatsApp.
In the video, Stonestreet, Burrell and Bowen -- presumably in their original "Modern Family" roles as Cameron "Cam" Tucker, Phil Dunphy and Claire Dunphy, respectively -- fawn over photos sent to a family group chat. Ferguson, as his character Mitchell Pritchett, enters the room and asks to see the photos, at which point Phil tells him they're "in the group chat," prompting Claire and Cam to react in horror. Mitchell realizes he is not included in the second group chat because he uses different technology than the rest of the family.
An eavesdropping housepainter then suggests the family use WhatsApp to mitigate the issue, appeasing Mitchell.
"I still can't believe you cut me out," Mitchell says in the next scene, sitting in bed next to Cam, his husband.
"We may have cut you from here, [but] never from here," Cam responds, pointing first to his phone and then his heart.
"Modern Family" ran for 11 seasons, spanning from 2009 to 2020. The massively popular ABC sitcom depicted a large, loving, occasionally dysfunctional family in the modern age.
During its run, the show won 22 Emmy Awards out of 85 total nominations.
Disney is the parent company of ABC, ABC News and "Good Morning America."