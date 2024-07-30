Neve Campbell says she is "really excited" to be returning to the "Scream" franchise.
After sitting out of the sixth installment due to a salary dispute, it was announced in March that Campbell would bring her iconic final girl Sidney Prescott back for the seventh film in the series.
During an appearance on "Good Morning America" July 30 to chat about her ballet documentary "Swan Song," which she executive produced, Campbell gushed about her return to "Scream" and what those movies mean to her.
"I'm really excited about it," she said of the forthcoming film before getting nostalgic. "You never expect a movie to be as successful as that and you never expect a movie to turn into a franchise. For a film like that, with a horror movie, you would hope that perhaps that can happen, but for it to become such a part of pop culture is beyond."
When asked what her favorite "Scream" film has been to be a part of, Campbell's answer was simple.
"The first because it was the first," she shared, calling it "magic."
"We had such a beautiful experience on that [film], a lot of fun, and obviously its success was exciting," she continued. "But we've had a blast on all of them to be honest."
While Campbell will be back for the seventh "Scream" film, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, the leads of the fifth and sixth installments, won't be returning.
Ortega departed the series due to a scheduling conflict with "Wednesday" season 2, Deadline reported in November 2023.
Barrera, according to multiple reports, was allegedly fired from the franchise due to social media posts related to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published in March, Barrera said, "All I can say is that it was very important for me to raise my voice for those who don't have one. It seemed weird to have a platform and not use it for that."
Spyglass, the studio behind "Scream," said in a statement to Variety in November 2023 regarding Barrera's firing, "Spyglass' stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech."