A new trailer for the live-action film "The Little Mermaid" is here.

The trailer debuted during Sunday night's Oscars televised broadcast and featured actress Halle Bailey as Ariel, swimming under the sea.

Watch and you'll see,

Some day I'll be,

Part of your world!



Watch the new trailer for #TheLittleMermaid and see the movie in theaters May 26! pic.twitter.com/Pqg5LLL4cI — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) March 13, 2023

On Wednesday, Walt Disney Studios released a new poster for the film, which shows Bailey as Ariel sitting on a rock and gazing out into the sea.

A teaser trailer for the film was released by Walt Disney Studios last month as well.

In September 2022, Bailey told "Good Morning America" at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, that the upcoming film is a "twist on Ariel's strength and powerfulness."

"She's just so strong in this film and I'm so grateful to play her," she said.

Bailey, one-half of the singing group Chloe x Halle, was cast in the role in July 2019.

The Rob Marshall-directed film has a star-studded cast, including Javier Bardem as King Triton, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian and Awkwafina as Scuttle.

"The Little Mermaid" premieres in theaters on May 26, 2023.