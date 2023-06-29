Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are officially a family of four.
The "Twilight" actress shared via a heartfelt Instagram story post on Thursday that she and the "Vampire Diaries" actor recently welcomed a son, though they have yet to reveal his name.
"A few weeks ago we welcomed our son on what can only be described as one of the most beautiful days of my life," she began. "Born at home in water and surrounded by so much love, in an instant my heart doubled in size."
The couple, who married in April 2015, announced they were expecting their second child back in January. They are already parents to daughter Bodhi Soleil, whom they welcomed in July 2017.
Also in her post, Reed addressed the "strong boundaries" she has with social media -- especially when it comes to her kids -- and thanked fans for "honoring those boundaries, and for sending positivity, kindness and LOVE."
Reed also expressed gratitude to her "incredible midwife" and doctor "for helping to gently guide this sweet young boy into the world."