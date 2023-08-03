A musical version of "The Notebook", featuring music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson, is coming to Broadway next spring.
The show, based on the romance novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the 2004 film, will begin previews Feb. 6, 2024, at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. Opening night is set for March 14, 2024.
In an Instagram post Thursday, Michaelson, who worked with playwright Bekah Brunstetter and co-directors Michael Greif and Schele Williams, shared her excitement for the upcoming musical.
"I can't believe I'm saying this. The @notenookmusical is going to Broadway!" she said. "Just typing that makes my heart race. Musical theater has always been in my bones. But to be able to create a musical with @funstetter as my copilot, @carmiedean as my musical guide and #MichaelGreif and @schelewilliams directing has been an adventure I never knew I could have."
"I hope to see you at the theater," she added. "I'll be the one clapping the loudest, laughing the loudest, and probably crying the loudest."
"The Notebook" follows the story of Allie and Noah who are both from different worlds but have a love that spans a lifetime. Casting for the musical has not yet been announced.
The film adaptation of Sparks' novel came out nearly two decades ago and starred Rachel McAdams as Allie and Ryan Gosling as Noah.
Sparks also took to Instagram to share his excitement for the upcoming production.
"Allie and Noah's story begins again," he wrote in the caption of a post featuring the announcement.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m. ET.