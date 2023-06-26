Olivia Rodrigo has shared the name of her upcoming sophomore album.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the Grammy Award-winning singer announced that her second album will be called "GUTS."

It will be released on Sept 8.

"I am so proud of this record and I can't wait to share it with you all! U can presave it now! xoxoxoxo," Rodrigo wrote in the caption of the post.

Dan Nigro, who collaborated with the Grammy winner on her first album, "SOUR," producing hits like "drivers license," "good 4 u" and "deja vu," also shared the news in an Instagram post.

Olivia Rodrigo attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

"GUTS will be yours September 8th!" he wrote in the caption.

Rodrigo said her new album is about growth and self-discovery.

"For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life," she said in a statement to several media outlets. "I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20 -- it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that's all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that."

Earlier this month, Rodrigo announced that " Vampire" will be her first single from the upcoming album. It will be released on June 30.